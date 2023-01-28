Cochise County see rise in electricity costs, thanks to natural gas prices

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost of wholesale natural gas in 2022 was higher than it's been since 2008.

Electric companies are having to adjust their rates based on the what the current market is.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative is a nonprofit serving Cochise County. The cooperative waited to pass on increased costs to its members until after the peak summer season to ease the transition.

“Natural gas prices have been high and volatile all year last year, and even up until this point," said Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jason Bowling. "That volatility has created a debt that we owe to pay for the gas we’ve had to buy to power those generators."

The best advice Bowling has for customers, is to turn off lights and conserve as much energy as possible to lower personal costs.

“They are going to pay for higher natural gas prices," said Bowling. "And when you look across the world from Kansas to Kenya we’re seeing energy prices increase and natural gas prices are to blame.”

