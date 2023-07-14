Cochise County residents concerned over costs for new animal shelter, offer alternative option to supervisors

WHETSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lucky, a 7-month-old puppy, came to Animal Watchers in an effort to save her from being euthanized due to over crowding at the Douglas shelter.

Now she can find her forever home.

“A perfectly healthy dog like this being euthanized because of over crowding, that’s awful," said animal rescue volunteer, Mary Moran. "And it’s happening every day. It’s not right. Our county can do better.”

Cochise County animal control uses some kennels at the Douglas and Willcox city shelters since the last county shelter closed more than four years ago. The limited space isn't enough. Moran said 30% of dogs were euthanized at the Douglas shelter because of capacity, even with city shelters and local rescues helping out.

“All of the area rescues are all stressed out," Moran said. "Taking in all these dogs that are going to be euthanized.”

In December 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in funding for a new shelter in Bisbee. The Board had a work session at the end of June about the project and heard a presentation from the county.

Instead of building a new facility, some Cochise County residents are hoping the county will consider and alternative option for the new shelter.

Animal Watchers, a boarding facility in Whetstone, has helped keep dogs —like Lucky— by taking them from Douglas when they don't have the capacity. The 16-acre property property is for sale for $514,000, with the hopes the county will purchase the property to use as a shelter. It has 50 kennels, an agility course and on-site housing.

John Kuper, a Cochise County resident, said hi main concerns are the cost of the new shelter if built in Bisbee, and the number of dogs and cats being euthanized.

“For me it’s a no brainer," Kuper said. "It’s a well-ventured facility—bigger, and Bisbee is not as centralized as this one would be in Cochise County.”

Moran and Kuper agree that having a shelter in a central location makes it easier for people come for adoptions and events, and is easier for animals to be dropped off. Maria Teter said she is using her voice in support of the Whetstone location and bringing attention the euthanization rate in the county because the animals can't.

“They they don’t speak for themselves," Teter said. "We’re their ears, their eyes and we’re their mouths. And we speak for them and that’s what we need to do.”

Moran, Teter and Kuper have emailed the supervisors and are encouraging other to do the same to voice their concern. More information about their cause and stats from the Douglas shelter can be found on the New Cochise County Animal Shelter website.

The Board of Supervisors will continue to have work sessions about the new shelter, until a decision is made.