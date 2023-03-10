Cochise County recommends residents sign up for alert system in case of 'hazardous situations'

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County isn't anticipating floods until monsoon season but they do warn residents to be prepared in case they need to evacuate.

According to the county's emergency management director, Dan Duchan, between 80 to 90 homes in St. David and Elfrida were affected by flooding last summer.

He is urging residents to be prepared and to sign up for the county's alert system before the rainy season begins. It notifies people, who are signed up, when and where there are hazardous situations in the county — including fires, floods and an other natural disasters.

Duchan said the most common mistake people make in floods is driving through them in stead of turning around.

“Never drive through a flooded wash or an arroyo to get to the other side of the street," he said. "It’s always dangerous. A very small amount of water can move your vehicle ”

Duchan also want people to remeber the effects of floods on dirt roads. It's often forgotten that with the rain comes mud and mud can cause cars to get stuck.

Cochise County residents can sign up for the alert system by visiting their website.

The alert system will notify residents when they need to prepare to evacuate and when they need actually leave their house.