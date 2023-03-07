Cochise County Libraries offering culture passes for library card holders

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Library District has partnered with Act One to provide free passes to different state museums and attractions.

Each of the 12 libraries now have culture passes that can be checked out by anyone with a county library card.

Passes include entrances to museums and parks not just in Cochise County, but across the state such as Reid Park Zoo, Children's Museum Tucson, botanical gardens in both Tucson and Phoenix and more.

Each pass admits two people the attraction for free.

Stephanie Fulton, Director of Library Community Services for the Town of Huachuca City, said this new partnership will allow people to have more cultural experiences, without cost being a limiting factor.

“Sometimes people may not be able to afford to go to one of these institutions or attractions," she said. "And so the fact that it’s now actually free should be a very big incentive.”

Each library has a designated number of passes for the public and their own check out procedures. Once people check out a pass at a local library, they have seven days to redeem the tickets at the location.