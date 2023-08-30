Cochise County couple 'plants' new business, making indoor gardens more accessible locally

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hailey and Ryan Miloni are sharing their love of plants and gardening with people in Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities.

“I don’t know what my favorites are, because I have lots of favorites," Hailey Miloni said.

The couple opened Flora Factory Indoor Garden Supply at 697 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista back in July to provide indoor plants and supplies to customers.

“We’re trying to make plants more accessible for everybody," Hailey Miloni said. "Everybody deserves to have that. It shouldn't be difficult. It should be enjoyable. And so we’re trying to help people and give a little bit of knowledge.”

In the month since the store has been opened, Hailey said customers are thankful to have a local nursery and selection of indoor plants.

“We found out people are happy that we are here, because we are offering things that maybe they can't find somewhere else, they don't have to go further," she said.

The Milonis said they are willing to answer questions and help educate people about their plants, in order to help customers find plants best suited to their homes.

Shannon Bane, a Cochise County resident, has multiple indoor gardens. She and her daughter were among the Milonis' first customers.

“You walk in and the vibe of calm just washes over you. And for me that’s a good day,” Bane said.

Before having a local shop to go to, Bane would shop online and at big box stores to find indoor plants for her home. Now that she has a store in her home town, she plans to expand her plant collection.

"Coming into a small shop like this you can see how healthy the plants are," Bane said. "You can talk to the owners and you know they’re really well cared for.”

The convenience of a locally-run business is one of the reasons the Milonis' wanted to open their own shop.

"You can get a lot of what you consider hard to find plants—you can order them, things like that," Hailey said. "But we want to have plants here [in-house] that if you come in, you’re not overwhelmed.”

In addition to plants, the couples sells soil, gardening supplies and locally hand-crafted decor and jewelry—so there is something for everyone.

The store is located on Fry Boulevard, on the west end of Sierra Vista, and is opened Wednesday through Sunday.