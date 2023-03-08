Cochise County Board of Supervisors vote on outside representation after receiving another lawsuit.

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning after being served with a lawsuit by Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes.

Tom Crosby, Ann English and Peggy Judd were all named in the lawsuit because of the agreement they voted in February that gives the county recorder election duties which were previously under Laura Marra.

The three supervisors met in the conference room before breaking into executive session to hear advice from the county attorneys. The county attorneys will not represent the supervisors.

After a brief discussion, after returning from the executive session, the board voted 2-1 to obtain Tim Le Sota from Phoenix as their representation. English was the lone no vote.

Judd questioned the board about payment of the representation, which Tom Crosby respond to since he had conversations with Le Sota.

“I haven’t talked to him about doing anything for free or being reimbursed in any other place than from the county," Crosby said.

Judd voiced her opinion while English stayed quiet.

"That’s not entirely okay with me but maybe I can help," Judd said.

Crosby responded by saying "I understand but I didn't file a lawsuit against us."

Funding and next steps will be released as the lawsuit progresses.