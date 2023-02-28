Cochise County Board of Supervisors to vote for new elections director

In the video wheel: Cochise County Director of Elections resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is voting to approve a new Elections Director following a letter the Arizona Attorney General's Office sent.

Lisa Marra resigned as Director of Elections a month ago. The board will consider Cochise County Recorder David Stevens to take her over position.

Chair Person Ann English says she feels the Board of Supervisors are acting "inappropriately" because of a letter the Arizona Attorney General's Office sent.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter saying:

The agreement with the Cochise County Recorder for elections services appears to delegate nearly all of the board's authority over elections to the Recorder.



The Attorney General has serious questions about the legality of the Board's intended course of action.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Attorney General's Office for a comment. The office has not responded yet.