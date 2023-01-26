Cochise County Director of Elections resigns

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Director of Elections Lisa Marra has resigned and plans for a replacement are uncertain.
Marra says she can't discuss her leave and is not sure what is next in terms of a replacement.
Following the 2022 midterm elections, Marra tried to get votes certified while arguments were made about ballots and broken voting machines.
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes made a statement following the resignation saying, "Sadly, her loss is a heavy blow to the voters served by the Cochise County Government. I wish her the very best."
