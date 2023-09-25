Cochise College expanding law enforcement program with new dorms, firearms training complex

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two construction projects are starting at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus. Both are expansions of the law enforcement training program. The college is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening for their new dorm building and firearms training complex.

The school has a law enforcement training academy that trains cadets from Cochise, Greenlee and Graham counties. The program is currently located on the Douglas campus, but the school is planning to move the program next year.

Cochise College President, J.D. Rottweiler said expanding the academy helps the community, in addition to the students.

“Over the last five years we have graduated 10 classes and over 80 percent of those have been employed by Cochise County agencies," he said. "It’s really an opportunity for us to grow our own, keep them here local, keep our community vibrant and healthy.”

The firearms training complex will be open to law enforcement students, as well as EMT and paramedic students. Rottweiler said current law enforcement personnel can use the space to complete their testing requirements.

“While you don’t see many firearms training complexes in rural community colleges, you do see them in large urban areas," Rottweiler said. "We’re very proud to be one of the very few in the country. But a community college is the ideal location for this because of our connection to the community.”

College officials said they are hoping the construction is completed by this time next year, in time for the cadet class that starts that school year.