City of Sierra Vista opens first municipal football field and stadium for youth, community

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista now has a football field and track for the community to use.

Phase two of the city of Sierra Vista's Schneider Electric is almost complete. The project includes building a turf football, baseball and softball field off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

On Wednesday evening the city officially opened the field with members of the community present and kids running around the new turf field.

Local youth football organizations like, the Sierra Vista American Youth Football, are thrilled to have a home field that they can use consistently.

“It’s beneficial cause now it’s like home," John Krous, one of the league coaches, said. "You have a dedicated home field with bleachers and all the amenities for the kids.”

Laura Wilson, Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services for the City of Sierra Vista, said two years ago her and her team identified the need for a football field since the leagues didn't have a place of their own to play.

“The development of this football field and track area, when we were able to acquire this land from the Sierra Vista Unified School District, just seemed like a no brainier,” Wilson said.

The Keith Hampton Memorial Field is an all turf field is lined for both football and soccer. The stadium also includes a track, concessions and seating for 1,700 people. Wilson said the track will be accessible to the public beginning at 5:30 a.m. each morning.

“It really is a turn key type of stadium," Wilson said. "It’s extremely unique to find something like this in a municipality and we’re very excited for Sierra Vista residents and our neighboring residents as well throughout the region to be able to use it.”

Portions of the project are grant funded. The installation of a new irrigation and water system at two of the fields was covered by grants.

Wilson sees the completion of this project as a way of leaving a mark on the city, now that it opens new opportunities for youth and the city.

“It is about a way of passing the torch through time," Wilson said. "Learning from your experiences and doing better for the next generation. And we believe a lot of these facilities will be the back drop of memories for families for years to come.”