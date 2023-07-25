City of Douglas budget includes funding for improvement projects, beautification efforts in historic downtown

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday the Douglas city council and mayor will vote on the city's budget for the next 12 months.

In the meetings leading up to the final vote Councilman Jose Grijalva, who represents ward six, has voiced concern over delaying the completion of improvement projects until next year when they could be fixed now.

“If we run it like a household we fix it right away," Grijalva said. "You fix whatever repairs if you have the money. And we have the money but they are waiting until next year.”

Safety concerns include uneven sidewalks, cracks in the streets and drainage concerns.

"When we have our food truck Fridays there’s elderly people that don’t want to cross over the street because of how uneven it is,” Grijalva said.

Alan Manquero, owner of two business on G Avenue, said he's seen people fall outside his store because of the sidewalk is lifted but can't get the city to come fix the problem.

"We need huge investments on accessibility throughout G avenue, as a matter of fact, throughout all the city," he said in a statement to KGUN 9. "I have seen many of my customers fall trying to jump into the sidewalk height we currently have.

"Our customers deserve proper ramps and accessible parking to get to businesses safe."

Manquero and other business owners and managers that work along G avenue, including Tanya Duarte — manager of the Gadsden, have voiced their concerns of having the safety hazards fixed over the budgeted streetscape project that will "beautify" three blocks of G Avenue.

"The narrowing of the streets and changing of the sidewalk it doesn’t need to be done," Duarte said. "It felt to the three of us as we were walking out (of a meeting with the city) that the city is just going to do whatever they want to do.”

Ana Urquijo, Douglas City Manager, says there are two projects the city is working on for the downtown area: 1) the streetscape beautification project and 2) the downtown revitalization project. Deputy City Manager and City Treasurer, Louis Pedroza, said the streetscape project isn't fully funded yet, because they are waiting for $2.9 million from the federal government.

“If we receive that award then at least we have it in the budget to use," he said. "Obviously if we don’t we won’t use it but certainly we have to prepare our budget to receive and spend."

If the city receives the funds by the end of the year Urquijo says they can start the project at the end of the year.

“We’re not just sitting back and waiting for our our funds but we’re certainly crossing our fingers and hoping that’s successful,” she said.

The downtown revitalization project include upgrading the infrastructure of the historic buildings, drainage systems underneath G Avenue, and other modifications to the current street.

“For us our gems downtown are our historic buildings," Urquijo said. "If they’re not structurally sound if they need to have some beams reinforced or some roofs replaced, that for us is a big deal because it helps preserves.”

The city manager said the city is working with the county and other partners to find grants to help business owners on G avenue with the funding they need to preserve their historic buildings.

Pedroza added that road improvement projects will take place in different parts of the city throughout this year and next.

A special public hearing is being held Wednesday, before the council meeting, for the public to speak about the budget and improvement projects.