City cleans up abandoned lot after fire destroys multiple manufactured homes in west end of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire destroyed three homes in Sierra Vista, Thursday night, and caused damage to two others.

A neighbor told KGUN that they were evacuated from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m because of the flames and smoke. The fire started on 1st street, in Sierra Vista's west end.

Sierra Vista Fire Marshall, Don Foster, said the homes weren't occupied and had been condemned by the City of Sierra Vista.

“The homes had no electricity and no power to it," Foster said. "There were some squatters in there."

No one was hurt in the fire. Southwest Gas was on the scene this morning restoring their main line and capping off other gas lines.

"A lot of these buildings were uninhabitable," Foster said. "They are slated to be removed.”

The buildings and rubble were removed Friday, leaving no trace of the fire and very little evidence to work with.

Foster said the City was working with the new owner of the land to clean up the area, which was know to have squatters staying in them.

“It wasn’t um habitable you know there were people that were probably squatting in there that we’ve been trying to work with both pd and code enforcement to keep people out,” Foster said.

The Fire Marshall said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.