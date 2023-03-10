Chiricahua National Monument: Could it be Arizona's next national park?

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Can you name all three national parks in the state of Arizona? Hint: One of them is right here in southern Arizona.

If bipartisan legislation on Capitol Hill makes it to the president's desk, 'Chiricahua National Park' could become the fourth.

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are bringing the legislation to the Senate floor, with Rep. Juan Ciscomani—who represents the area, is introducing the proposal to the House.

“Our bipartisan legislation to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park would further promote conservation, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities in Southern Arizona,” said Senator Kelly.

The Chiricahua National Park Act would elevate the status of Chiricahua National Monument, if passed. The monument was first established by presidential proclamation in 1924, nearly 100 years ago.

Speaking in general terms, the difference between a national park and national monument come partly in how they are established—national parks are established by an act of Congress, often "because of some outstanding scenic feature or natural phenomena," according to the U.S. National Park Service, whereas all it takes is a presidential proclamations to designate a monument.

“Chiricahua National Monument has long been a beloved landmark in Southern Arizona,” said Congressman Ciscomani. “These unique formations draw visitors from across the nation and around the world to our state, and this tourism is an important part of our regional economy. With this legislation, the Chiricahuas will finally receive the designation they deserve. It is long overdue.”

National Park Service Rhyolite formations at Chiricahua National Monument

Another distinction between national parks and monuments is that monuments tend to be geographically smaller, and designations can be made in the interest of preserving one particular aspect of the land.

In the case of Chiricahua, President Calvin Coolidge designated the approximately 12,000 acres of land near Willcox a national monument at a time when tourism and growth in the Southwest was becoming increasingly popular—and the attention generated a particular interest in protecting the unique rhyolite rock pinnacles the Chircahuas are known for.

National Park Service Dedication of Chiricahua National Monument, 1934

In addition, the monument boasts a unique history—home to the Chiricahua Apache up until and through Spanish, Mexican and American expansion, it has also been historic ranchland, and a station for the U.S. Cavalry.

The monument is also known for its broad biodiversity, part of Arizona's unique sky islands.

The current legislation to re-designate Chiricahua as a national park has the support of many Southeastern Arizona communities, including the including the City of Benson, the City of Bisbee, Huachuca City, the City of Wilcox, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona Trail Association.

Supporters say national parks tend to generate higher levels of conservation and tourism based solely on status alone, and at little additional expense.

And for everyone who read to the end: Three national parks in Arizona are Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro National Parks.