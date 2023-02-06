Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsCochise County News

Actions

CCSO: Pearce man arrested in shooting near Sunsites Golf Course

Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz. According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Jan. 31 near Sunsites Gold Course. Photo via Google Earth.
Google Earth
Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz. According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Jan. 31 near Sunsites Gold Course. Photo via Google Earth.<br/>
Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz. According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Jan. 31 near Sunsites Gold Course. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 15:24:02-05

SUNSITES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz.

According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Tuesday near the Sunsites Golf Course.

Deputies say the victim was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and had surgery.

A SWAT unit carried out a search warrant at Smith's home in Pearce, Ariz. Sunday.

Pearce faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Disorderly conduct with a weapon
  • Endangerment

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE