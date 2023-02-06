CCSO: Pearce man arrested in shooting near Sunsites Golf Course

SUNSITES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz.
According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Tuesday near the Sunsites Golf Course.
Deputies say the victim was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and had surgery.
A SWAT unit carried out a search warrant at Smith's home in Pearce, Ariz. Sunday.
Pearce faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault
- Disorderly conduct with a weapon
- Endangerment
He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.