CCSO: Pearce man arrested in shooting near Sunsites Golf Course

SUNSITES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old man connected to a shooting near Sunsites, Ariz.

According to the office, Derek Smith, 31, shot a 38-year-old man Tuesday near the Sunsites Golf Course.

Deputies say the victim was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and had surgery.

A SWAT unit carried out a search warrant at Smith's home in Pearce, Ariz. Sunday.

Pearce faces the following charges:



Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Disorderly conduct with a weapon

Endangerment

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

----