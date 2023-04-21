Watch Now
Border Fire near Naco, Ariz. moves from structures to wildland

Department of Forestry and Fire Management<br/>
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 16:45:59-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) says the fire started inside a structure and has spread to wildland. The fire has burned about two acres.

DFFM is currently assisting with the wildfire, while NACO Fire continues to work to extinguish the structure fires.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says reports of a fire Friday afternoon near Naco, Ariz. around the Arizona-Sonora border may potentially threaten some buildings in the area.

According to information shared by CCSO, the fire began on Border Road outside a residence near the town of Naco, which sits about 12 miles south of Bisbee.

CCSO says as of 1:15 p.m., threat assessments were being conducted. Stateland fire crews, Naco Fire and personnel from CCSO are on location.

KGUN 9 will provide additional updates as information is made available to the public.

