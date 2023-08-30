CCSO: Crash in Douglas injures 8 people

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Douglas that sent eight people to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened on the morning of Tuesday, August 29th. CCSO received reports of a SUV picking up several undocumented migrants near the intersection of Highway 80 and Central Highway.

Officers with the Douglas Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the SUV fled after a pursuit.

Later, U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the SUV on Double Adobe Road. Tire Deflation devices were set up to stop the car. The driver of the SUV proceeded to veer off the road in order to avoid the devices.

The SUV ended up crashing into a fence, before rolling over multiple times. Investigators on the scene say they found eight occupants outside of the vehicle; all of whom were identified as undocumented migrants.

All eight migrants were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for injuries. Deputies say two migrants had to be airlifted to Tucson due to the severity of their injuries.

CCSO is currently working to learn more about the driver.

