Canyon Vista Medical Center wins

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The staff at Canyon Vista Medical Center is celebrating a top recognition from parent company Lifepoint Health.

CEO Shaun Phillips and Chief Nursing Officer Cosette Britton accepted the award at a conference in Nashville back in February. The hospital won the company's Operations Excellence Award for the western division. Lifepoint Health has three divisions that divide the country in thirds.

"We’re making sure that we’re providing the best clinical quality we can for the services we offer," Phillips said. "To have this type of recognition from Lifepoint, again, kind of demonstrates as a facility we are trying to move things in the right direction. ”

Britton said when it was announced that they won the award that she and Phillips were shocked.

"It's an honor," she said. "(The community) asks, we listen. We're listening to the needs of our community."

The recognition is given to the facility that committed to and improved its service line growth, patient quality and safety and workforce development.

This is the first time the hospital has won the award since becoming a part of the Lifepoint Health system in 2018.

Phillips said he and his team are committed to continue to grow and improve. They hope to increase in both their LeapFrog and CMS scores.