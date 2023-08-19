Benson, Bisbee face off on season opener

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Pumas ruined the Benson Bobcats home opener Friday night.

The Pumas left Benson with the 43-13 victory.

Benson was quick to score, after quarterback Dalton Crockett connected with Brax Cluff for a 10-yard touchdown. The home team lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Both defenses has interceptions in the first quarter but Bisbee’s second interception of the quarter shifted momentum in their favor.

Bisbee tied the gamed on a touchdown run by Jose Mendez. The Bobcats couldn’t keep up with the speed of the Pumas throughout the game.

Four minutes later, Bisbee quarterback Sebastian Lopez rushed the ball 42 yards for a touchdown. The point after attempt hit the goal post, but the visitors led 13-7 and never looked back.

Bisbee tacked on one more touchdown with no time left on the clock- to end the first half. The Pumas led 19-7 at half.

Bisbee’s defense continued to stall the Benson offense in the second half, allowing just one touchdown.

The Puma offense was unstoppable in the final 24 minutes. They scored four touchdowns to seal the victory.

Friday will was the first win for the Bisbee team under new head coach Shawn Holley, who joined the team in the offseason.