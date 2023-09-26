Bear Canyon Bridge Road in Sierra Vista closing for construction

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coronado National Park Service leaders say National Forest System Road (NFSR) 61, will be closed for construction.
The closure goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29th.
According to the forest service, crews are getting the ground work started to replace the Bear Canyon Bridge.
A map outlining the planned closure can be found below:
