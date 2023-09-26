Watch Now
Bear Canyon Bridge Road in Sierra Vista closing for construction

Preparations are underway to eventually replace the Bear Canyon Bridge.
Posted at 4:33 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 07:33:39-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coronado National Park Service leaders say National Forest System Road (NFSR) 61, will be closed for construction.

The closure goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29th.

According to the forest service, crews are getting the ground work started to replace the Bear Canyon Bridge.

A map outlining the planned closure can be found below:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

