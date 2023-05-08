Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsCochise County News

Actions

Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper passes away

Trooper Taron Maddux served Southern Arizona communities for over 25 years
Screen Shot 2023-05-08 at 6.36.45 AM.png
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Trooper Taron S. Maddux
Screen Shot 2023-05-08 at 6.36.45 AM.png
Posted at 6:59 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 09:59:40-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Trooper Taron S. Maddux passed away on April 29, after a battle with cancer.

According to the Department, Maddux was born in Douglas in 1971, graduating from Douglas High School in 1990. Maddux went on to join the U.S. Air Force in 1991, serving as an Air Transportation Journeyman and Security Police Officer.

Maddux kicked off his 27-year career in law enforcement by joining the Bisbee Police Department in 1995. Maddux ended up retiring from the department as a sergeant in 2014.

Maddux then worked as a security guard for the Cochise County Superior Court, before joining AZDPS in 2016. Maddux went on to spend more than 6 years working alongside Highway Patrol Division in Sierra Vista.

"Thank you, Trooper Maddux, for your years of service to our state and this country. Your kindness, selfless service and dedication will never be forgotten," AZDPS said in a statement.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration