Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper passes away

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Trooper Taron S. Maddux passed away on April 29, after a battle with cancer.

According to the Department, Maddux was born in Douglas in 1971, graduating from Douglas High School in 1990. Maddux went on to join the U.S. Air Force in 1991, serving as an Air Transportation Journeyman and Security Police Officer.

Maddux kicked off his 27-year career in law enforcement by joining the Bisbee Police Department in 1995. Maddux ended up retiring from the department as a sergeant in 2014.

Maddux then worked as a security guard for the Cochise County Superior Court, before joining AZDPS in 2016. Maddux went on to spend more than 6 years working alongside Highway Patrol Division in Sierra Vista.

"Thank you, Trooper Maddux, for your years of service to our state and this country. Your kindness, selfless service and dedication will never be forgotten," AZDPS said in a statement.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of AZDPS Trooper Taron S. Maddux, #10233. Trooper Maddux passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.Learn more about Trooper Maddux and his life of service: https://t.co/6te2A5Oz0n pic.twitter.com/KFKEEkNmg8 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 5, 2023

