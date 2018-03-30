Cochise County warns of coyote danger

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 53°
Cochise County officials are warning people to watch out for coyotes running loose in neighborhood and attacking livestock.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County officials are warning people to watch out for coyotes running loose in neighborhood and attacking livestock.
County reps say feeding coyotes can be a core problem, making the animals accustomed to getting food from people, as well as acting aggressively toward people who don't provide food.
Officials say coyotes have been attacking cats and dogs, as well as calves.