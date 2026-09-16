Cochise County teen in custody, suspected of swatting calls in Louisiana

HEREFORD, AZ — Cochise County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a teenager this week in connection to two swatting calls in Louisiana last month.

Louisiana law enforcement officials say a "swatting" call was made to an elementary school, with the investigation leading them to make contact with a 13-year-old boy. The investigation then led them to another possible suspect in Arizona's Cochise County.

A second swatting call was made to a home in another Louisiana jurisdiction, with the same Arizona suspect possibly involved, officials say.

Cochise County officials describe swatting as "a dangerous criminal act where someone makes a false 911 call to report a fake, high-risk emergency—such as an active shooter or bomb threat—with the goal of tricking police into sending a tactical SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to an innocent person's home or school."

Law enforcement personnel served a search warrant at the suspect's home in Hereford where evidence was collected and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody.

The teen was charged with making terroristic threats and false reporting.

The investigation is ongoing.

