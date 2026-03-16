Cochise County Supervisors adopt updated comprehensive plan

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has adopted the Cochise County Comprehensive Plan 2045, a long-range document that will guide growth, infrastructure investment and resource management across Cochise County, according to a news release from the county.

The plan provides a policy framework for land use, transportation, water resources, economic development and public services. The document does not change zoning or approve development projects but instead helps guide future county planning decisions.

Supervisors approved the plan with edits aimed at strengthening guidance on renewable and low-carbon energy development. The revisions encourage projects to prioritize previously developed sites such as rooftops, parking areas and brownfields before using undeveloped land, while also emphasizing coordination with infrastructure, local workforce opportunities and emergency response planning.

The full document is available on the county’s website.