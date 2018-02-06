Cochise County Sheriff's Office warning of potential new phone scam

TUCSON, Az - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has received new information about a new potential phone scam.

According to the CCSO, the scam has not been officially reported in it's jurisdiction, but wants to warn residents to make sure they are aware of the potential dangers.

The caller of the scam claims to be from a "financial institution" calling about fraudulent charges on the the victim's account. The scammers are taking additional steps to look legitimate by telling victims they will receive follow-up phone calls after the initial call.

After several phone calls from the "financial institution," the victim is told to go to Walmart to retrieve a gift card for $300 and their $5,000 will then be personally delivered to them.

The CCSO warns that this is a real concern for the public because the criminal now wants to come to a potential victim’s residence to deliver a check and take the gift card, which can lead to other criminal activity such as home invasions and burglaries.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents that if they receive any call that is suspicious to HANG UP THE PHONE, and call their financial institution at the number listed on their credit/debit card if they have any questions.