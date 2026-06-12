Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue saves stranded man

A man who was stranded and dehydrated on a cliff face in Cochise County was rescued by Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Thursday.

According to a social media post, Search and Rescue responded to a call from the subject, who was lost in the Miller area.

He said he couldn't move from the location he was in, the post said. He was also not feeling well and had no water, the post said.

An Arizona DPS Air Rescue Ranger was tapped to assist, along with a three-person hasty team with technical rope rescue skills.

Additional search and rescue team members were staged to follow with rescue gear and a Stokes basket, the post said.

The helicopter found the subject on a reconnaissance flight. The subject was rescued, evaluated by search and rescue medical personnel and Fry Fire, and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

