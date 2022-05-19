Cochise County Sheriff's Office looking for male suspect after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 12:10 p.m. the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was tipped off to a shooting on the 700 block of Lee Street in St. David, Arizona.

Officers said during the call they were told a male subject had been shot. Once Deputies arrived they located a 45-year-old male victim who had to be airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment.

CCSO said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Detectives said the suspect stole a 2020 grey Toyota Camry sedan with the Arizona license plate 2HA0CXA.

The car was last seen heading north on Highway 80 towards Benson, said CCSO.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle CCSO says not to approach and to call 9-1-1.

This investigation is still ongoing.