Cochise County sheriff to attend State of the Union

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is set to attend the State of the Union on Tuesday.

The sheriff was invited by Congresswoman Martha McSally and appeared with her on Monday from Washington, D.C.

Border issues are expected to be part of President Donald Trump's speech.

In an interview with KGUN9, Sheriff Dannels says he is excited to be part of the historic speech and is hoping to hear more about sustaining and growing security along our southern border.

If Dannels got to speak to the president, he says he would thank him for his support of law enforcement.

"May will be 34 years I've served in law enforcement, I served in the military prior to that so thank you for supporting our military," Dannels said. "Thank you for supporting our law enforcement and thank you for bringing attention to our southern border and all our borders to keep us safe."

Dannels was elected in 2012 and he currently serves as the president of the Arizona Sheriff's Association.

The State of the Union starts Tuesday at 7 p.m.