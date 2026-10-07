Cochise County reports four confirmed West Nile virus cases; three more believed to be infected.

Four people in Cochise County have confirmed West Nile virus cases, with three more people believed to have been infected.

County and state health departments have guides available online to help residents protect themselves from the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Symptoms typically appear two to six days after infection. Anyone who believes they may be infected is urged to seek medical help immediately.

You can protect yourself by:



Using EPA-approved mosquito repellent.

Wear loose-fitting clothing, long sleeved shirts and pants.

Emptying containers that have standing water, like tires, pots, water bowls, etc.

Maintaining yards and properly treating swimming pools.

Common symptoms of WNV infection include headache, weakness, muscle and joint pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms and rash. Severe symptoms include paralysis, coma, and even death.

Groups at higher risk include children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals with chronic conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

