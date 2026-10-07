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Cochise County reports four confirmed West Nile virus cases; three more believed to be infected.

West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
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Four people in Cochise County have confirmed West Nile virus cases, with three more people believed to have been infected.

County and state health departments have guides available online to help residents protect themselves from the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Symptoms typically appear two to six days after infection. Anyone who believes they may be infected is urged to seek medical help immediately.

You can protect yourself by:

  • Using EPA-approved mosquito repellent.
  • Wear loose-fitting clothing, long sleeved shirts and pants.
  • Emptying containers that have standing water, like tires, pots, water bowls, etc.
  • Maintaining yards and properly treating swimming pools.

Common symptoms of WNV infection include headache, weakness, muscle and joint pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms and rash. Severe symptoms include paralysis, coma, and even death.

Groups at higher risk include children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals with chronic conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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