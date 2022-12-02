Cochise County reports first child flu death of 2022

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is reporting its first child death due to influenza, or the flu, since 2020, according to the county's Health and Social Services:

This heartbreaking news is a reminder that flu illness more dangerous than the common cold for children.



Every flu season, thousands of children younger than five are hospitalized from flu complications.



Flu is also spreading at hte same time as other respiratory illness, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19.



You have the power to help protect your loved ones this flu season.

Health officials say the "first and best way" to prevent getting the flu is to go in for an annual flu vaccine for both you and your children, which are offered for free at all Cochise County Health and Social Services clinics. Information about appointments can be found at the county website.

County health officials are reminding families that cold and flu symptoms are similar, but say flu, which is a a contagious respiratory illness, can come on suddenly. Though not every case of the flu comes with a fever, officials say to watch for these symptoms:



fever or feeling feverish

chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue

They advise you should take precautions as needed, depending on your child's age:



Children under age 5 and those with long-term health conditions including asthma, diabetes and disorders of the brain or nervous system are at the greatest risk. Health officials say to contact a doctor immediately if your child develops flu symptoms.

Children older than age 5 without long-term health complications should see a doctor as needed.

County officials say an emergency room visit could be necessary if your child is having the following symptoms:



Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Ribs pulling in with each breath

Chest pain

Nasal flaring – opening of the nose spreading open while breathing in

Grunting sounds while breathing out

Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)

Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears)

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104° F

In children less than 12 weeks, any fever

Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions