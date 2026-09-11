Cochise County reports 2 cases of West Nile virus, 1 possible case around Sierra Vista area

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Health officials have confirmed two human cases of the West Nile virus and one possible case near the Sierra Vista area.

The West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans and equines by the bite of an infected female Culex mosquito, according to the Cochise County Health and Social Services.

Symptoms usually show two to six days after infection. Symptoms can include a headache, weakness, muscle and joint pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and rash.

Severe symptoms can include paralysis, coma and even death.

Children, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals with chronic conditions are at higher risk.

You can protect yourself by:

