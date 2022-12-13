Cochise County locations in Bisbee will have a delayed start Tuesday due to weather

COCHISE, COUNTY (Ariz.) — Cochise County locations in Bisbee will have a delayed start to their business day, on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

This will include the Cochise County Superior Court located in Bisbee, the Administration Building, Bisbee Justice Court, and Melody Lane.

Board meetings will continue as scheduled.

The Superior Court Division IV jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday will have a delayed start time of 1:00pm for jurors.

Cochise County is able to send you free emergency alerts right to your phone for weather updates. This can be done by texting “cochisealerts” to 38276.

For more information call (520) 432-8585.