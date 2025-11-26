Cochise County law enforcement looking for suspect in domestic violence incident

Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Hawkeye air support are in the area of Bowie, looking for a 49-year-old male suspect believed to be involved in a domestic violence/threatening incident that took place Wednesday morning.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting a domestic violence/threatening incident at a home, at shortly after 9:39 a.m.

Neighbors were evacuated. Upon making contact, it was determined that the suspect was no longer at the home.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area until further notice, the post said.

There is no indication that the suspect is a danger to the community, the post said.