Cochise County Health and Social Services offer flu vaccines to residents at no cost

BISBBE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Health and Social Services Department are encouraging residents to put their health first. They are offering free flu vaccines for county residents.

“We offer the flu vaccine free of charge here at Cochise County Health and Social Services to remove that financial burden that any one would have in our community," Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Kimberly Mitchell said. "This program has been around for a long time. It is a very popular program. There is a lot of community members that come out and get this flu shot in order to protect themselves for their health, their friends, family and coworkers.”

So far, the county's flu numbers are high than last year and the county had its first pediatric influenza death in a decade.

Vaccine clinics are located in the various county health department locations in Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Willcox and Benson. Walk-ins are welcome but people should expect to wait to be seen. Appointments can be made on their website and search clinic calendar. Other testing and vaccines are offered through these free clinics, which can be found on the county's website.