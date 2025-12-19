Cochise County fires chief civil deputy over incident at Sierra Vista Target

The Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney of Cochise County has been fired, following an investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department into an incident that took place Wednesday at the Target on Highway 90.

According to a news release from Cochise County, the county's attorney general, Lori Zucco fired Paul Correa immediately after being informed by SVPD of the nature of the allegations.

Zucco met with the victims involved in the incident, Sierra Vista Police Department Command staff and county Sheriff Mark Dannels Thursday, prior to Correa's firing.

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, particularly for an officer of the court and public employee entrusted with the public’s confidence,“ Zucco said in a news release. “As a career prosecutor for more than 20 years, I have zero tolerance for alleged conduct that so fundamentally violates the standards of this office. While Mr. Correa is entitled to due process in the criminal justice system, he can no longer serve in any capacity in my office.”

Zucco said in the news release that his termination is an employment decision. It is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation, which will be handled by the La Paz County Attorney's Office.