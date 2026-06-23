Cochise County exploring screwworm response hub at Bisbee-Douglas Airport

Cochise County officials are continuing discussions with federal, state, local and Mexican partners about using the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport as part of the response to the growing threat posed by the New World screwworm.

District 2 Supervisor Kathleen Gomez said the county is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to evaluate the potential establishment of a sterile fly distribution center at the county-owned airport near Douglas.

The effort is aimed at protecting Arizona's livestock industry from the parasitic pest, which can cause serious damage to livestock, wildlife and other animals.

"Cochise County has a direct stake in this issue," Gomez said. "We are a border county, we are a ranching county, and we understand how quickly animal-health threats can become economic threats if they are not addressed early."

County officials said discussions are ongoing with federal agencies, livestock interests, local governments and community organizations regarding the airport's possible role in a coordinated response strategy.

Regional leaders backing the discussions include Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and Willcox Mayor Gregory Hancock.

Douglas has previously played a role in USDA screwworm eradication efforts. A sterile fly facility operated near the city from 1963 to 1983. Officials note that the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport is located in a less populated area while still providing access to key transportation routes and cross-border infrastructure.

The sterile insect technique involves releasing sterile male flies into affected areas. When they mate with wild females, no offspring are produced, gradually reducing the screwworm population.

Gomez sought to address concerns that a distribution center could lead to an increase in flies around nearby communities.

"I understand why people hear the word 'fly' and immediately have concerns, but this is not a program that creates an infestation," she said. "The flies used in this method are sterile males. They do not reproduce, they do not create new larvae, and the entire purpose of the program is to reduce and eliminate the screwworm population."

County officials say a distribution center at the airport could strengthen Arizona's ability to respond quickly to outbreaks while helping protect livestock operations, wildlife, cross-border trade and the regional economy.

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