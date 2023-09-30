Cochise County deputies look into crash on Highway 92 near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 92 at Ramsey Road closed the road for more than an hour today when a wrong-way driver in a black SUV collided with a red truck head on.

The SUV's driver was airlifted to Banner UMC by helicopter, while the passenger was taken by ambulance.

Authorities are looking into a suspected impairment factor, but nothing has been verified.

During the shutdown, traffic was diverted and investigations are underway.