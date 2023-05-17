Cochise County Deputies at shooting scene

Watch Now
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 19:26:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near Sierra Vista.

The incident occurred in the area of Camino Segundo and Camino Principal.

According to CCSO, a male suspect was barricaded in a recreational RV and shots were fired several times.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place.

There was no school bus service for Joyce Clark Middle School students to the shelter-in-place neighborhood. School officials asked parents from that area to pick students up from campus; the shelter-in-place did not impact the campus.

Officers were able to get the suspect out of the RV and say the suspect was taken into custody.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

