TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in Cochise County near the eastern slope of the Huachuca Mountain should take precautions securing property that might attract bears, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The AZGFD, is reporting "high bear activity" in the area. BearWise, a inter-agency program developed by black bear biologists provides informational resources about living with black bears at its website BearWise.org.

A few tips:



Secure trash in enclosed, roofed structures until pickup day

take bird feeders down

remove outdoor pet food and fallen tree fruit

use affordable electric fencing to secure chicken coops, fruit trees, compost piles, beehives and trash

According to BearWise, yearling bears are about 18 months old come July, and are beginning to roam on their own. People sometimes mistake them for cubs in need of help, but all bears should be left alone.

BearWise also suggests if you're camping or backpacking in bear country, camps should be set up in areas clear from dense vegetation and sources of food, such as berry bushes.

As for your own food, be sure to cook downwind of your campsite. Lock and secure any food, trash, scented products and clothing which smells like food. These items should never be kept in your tent.

If you find a back country camping site that shows evidence of recent bear activity, such as scattered trash and bear scat, BearWise warns you should leave the area and camp in a different location. They ask that you alert local wildland managers when spotting bear activity in campsites.

According to BearWise, allowing bears to associate people with food "creates unnecessary risk for you and your family and can have deadly consequences for bears."

The AZGFD reminds the public that feeding wildlife, even if unintentional, is illegal in unincorporated Cochise County. Maximum penalties are a $2,500 fine and six months in jail.