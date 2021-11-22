Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Cochise County Attorney's Office recognized for its innovative GRACe program

items.[0].image.alt
Cochise County
Cochise County
cochise county
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 18:37:21-05

Cochise County Attorney's Office is getting recognition for its GRACe Program.

The Arizona Association of Counties 2021 Summit Awards recognized the program earlier this month. GRACe (Giving Recovery a Chance) is an alternative to traditional prosecution for defendants who face mental health problems. It allows those who are charged with minor offenses access the help they need to receive appropriate mental health treatment and reduce repeat offenses.

After completing their treatment plan, the eligible defendants case or cases will be dismissed.

The county says the program has decreased recidivism among program participants and saved $2 million in restoration to competency costs.

You can learn more about the program at Cochise County's website.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!