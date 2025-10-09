Cochise County announces early voting dates ahead of Nov. 4 election

The Cochise County Recorder’s Office has announced two early voting opportunities in advance of the Nov. 4 election. Voters in Bisbee and Sierra Vista will be able to cast their ballots in person on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 18.

Saturday early voting will be available at the following locations:



Cochise County Recorder’s Office, 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee.

Sierra Vista Foothills Service Center, 4001 E. Foothills Dr., Sierra Vista.

Early voting began on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 31, during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday) at the recorder’s office in Bisbee.

All registered voters are eligible to vote early and are reminded to bring valid identification.

Mail Ballots and Ballot Tracking

Ballots were mailed on Oct. 8 to voters on the Active Early Voter List (AEVL). Voters can sign up for BallotTrax, a free notification service offered by the Arizona Secretary of State, to receive real-time updates on the status and location of their mailed ballots.

Register at: trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter

Voter Registration and Tools

Voters can check their registration status, find polling locations, and access other election-related services by visiting the statewide voter portal: my.arizona.vote

Poll Workers Needed

Cochise County is still seeking volunteer poll workers for the upcoming election. Interested residents must apply by Oct. 15 and can find eligibility requirements and application details at:

cochise.az.gov/348/Poll-Worker-Information

For continued updates and election information, visit the Cochise County Elections website: cochise.az.gov/292/Elections

