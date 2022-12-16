Cochise College upgrades their baseball field with turf

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Cochise College students return from winter break, they'll have a much anticipated gift waiting for them.

The school's baseball field now has a turf infield and a natural grass outfield. The upgrades allow for the team to practice year-round. Moving away from the dirt and having a draining system under the turf allows the surface to be safe in both wet and dry conditions.

The governing board approved the $450,000 project last winter. The project included upgrades to both dugouts, which include new flooring and railings.

“I can’t wait til January to actually see our team and our community and our fans out here," Associate Athletic Director Angel Ortega said. "It’s going to be very exciting. Aside from the aesthetics of the turf, you know, it just gives us a playing clean surface the entire year. So no matter the weather...they’re able to come out here and get the practice in.”

The Apaches play their first game on the new field on Friday, Jan. 27 against Colorado Northwestern Community College.