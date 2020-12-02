Coat and Blanket Drive hopes to collect 5,000 items for those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson's Housing and Community Development Department is teaming up with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness during the month of December.

“More than 1,300 Tucson area residents are homeless and sleeping outside or in crisis shelters each night,” said Liz Morales, the City of Tucson's director of Housing and Community Development. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for winter coats and blankets this winter will be greater than ever before.”

The City and group are in need of new or gently used coats and blankets for those experiencing homelessness. The goal is to collect 5,000 items in the Tucson area this month.

All donations will be distributed in Tucson and surrounding communities to help local residents stay safe and warm this winter. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: