Clydesdales celebrate Rillito Park Race Track's 75th Diamond Jubilee

Pat Parris
5:25 AM, Feb 27, 2018
Clydesdales in Tucson celebrating Rillito Park's 75th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. - The world-famous Clydesdales are hitched here in the Old Pueblo all week. 

The symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances around Tucson throughout the week. 

It is all part of the 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebration at Rillito Race Track. 

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the following dates and locations: 

Wednesday, February 28 - Single Horse Showing at Fry’s Food Store (1795 W. Valencia Rd) 3PM-5PM

Thursday, March 1: Davis Monthan Air Force Base, 3PM-5PM Class Six (access restrictions apply)

Friday, March 2: Single Horse Showings at Fry’s Food Store (8080 S. Houghton) from 3PM-5PM

                           Rillito Race Track (4502 N. First Ave) 4PM-6PM 

Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 4: Rillito Race Track with full hitch showing at approximately 2:30PM-3:30PM each day (between races) 

 

Here are some interesting Clydesdale tidbits:

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Tucson is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s.

Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.

A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries. 

 

                          

