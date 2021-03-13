Menu

Road to Mt. Lemmon reopens with restrictions

KGUN9
Mountain Lemmon
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 14:15:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon has reopened Saturday afternoon.

The road is open to vehicles with chains and four-wheel drive, PCSD says. All-wheel drive vehicles will not be allowed up the road.

It is advsied to watch for ice on the roadways.

For the most current road conditions, call 520-547-7510

