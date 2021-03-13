Road to Mt. Lemmon reopens with restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon has reopened Saturday afternoon.
The road is open to vehicles with chains and four-wheel drive, PCSD says. All-wheel drive vehicles will not be allowed up the road.
It is advsied to watch for ice on the roadways.
For the most current road conditions, call 520-547-7510
