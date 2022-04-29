'Climbing helped me build my confidence:' Studies show rock climbing can be therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the over 40 million Americans struggling with anxiety and depression, researchers found that rock climbing works as a therapy. University of Arizona researchers studied a group of patients that are new to climbing over a 24 week period.

Arizona-based professional climber Lor Sabourin said the study showed a clear health benefit from climbing, but it's not integrated into many therapy programs yet.

"We know it’s therapeutic and we know people are getting benefits from it," they said. "But when we try and describe why, it’s really challenging to do and that makes it really hard for it to be accepted as an evidence based treatment so it makes it hard for people to sign up or for people to pay for it."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

