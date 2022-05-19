"Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign being held in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You might see more law enforcement on the streets during these next few weeks.

May 23 through June 5, 2022, marks the National Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization.

Officers say in the effort to save more lives on Arizona's roadways, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with the Tucson Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to enforce seat belt and child safety seat laws.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 93 people who have died since January 1, 2020 were not wearing seat belts.