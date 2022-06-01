Clean School Bus program accepting applications until August 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for its Clean School Bus Program until August 19, 2022.
The program will replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
Examples of zero-emission vehicles are electric battery-powered cars, trains,hydrogen-fueled vehicles, and human/animal-powered transportation.
The funding for Clean School Bus Program comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will provide $5 billion dollars from 2022 to 2026.
Through the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates EPA is offering $500 million as the first funding opportunity.
Eligible Applicants
- The following entities are eligible to apply for EPA school bus rebates:
- State and local governmental entities that provide bus service
- Eligible contractors - Eligible contractors are for-profit, not-for-profit, or nonprofit entities
- Nonprofit school transportation associations
- Indian tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools
Click here for full eligibility requirements.
To process and application click here.
We are prioritizing many high-need school districts and low-income areas, rural school districts, and Tribal school districts. https://t.co/TMMVKR3gmt— EPA Office of Environmental Justice (@EPAEnvJustice) June 1, 2022
