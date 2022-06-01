Clean School Bus program accepting applications until August 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for its Clean School Bus Program until August 19, 2022.

The program will replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

Examples of zero-emission vehicles are electric battery-powered cars, trains,hydrogen-fueled vehicles, and human/animal-powered transportation.

The funding for Clean School Bus Program comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will provide $5 billion dollars from 2022 to 2026.

Through the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates EPA is offering $500 million as the first funding opportunity.

Eligible Applicants



The following entities are eligible to apply for EPA school bus rebates:

State and local governmental entities that provide bus service

Eligible contractors - Eligible contractors are for-profit, not-for-profit, or nonprofit entities

Nonprofit school transportation associations

Indian tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools

Click here for full eligibility requirements.

To process and application click here.

We are prioritizing many high-need school districts and low-income areas, rural school districts, and Tribal school districts. https://t.co/TMMVKR3gmt — EPA Office of Environmental Justice (@EPAEnvJustice) June 1, 2022