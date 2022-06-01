Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Clean School Bus program accepting applications until August 19

Metro school bus
WTVF
School buses
Metro school bus
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 19:17:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for its Clean School Bus Program until August 19, 2022.

The program will replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

Examples of zero-emission vehicles are electric battery-powered cars, trains,hydrogen-fueled vehicles, and human/animal-powered transportation.

The funding for Clean School Bus Program comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will provide $5 billion dollars from 2022 to 2026.

Through the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates EPA is offering $500 million as the first funding opportunity.

Eligible Applicants

  • The following entities are eligible to apply for EPA school bus rebates:
  • State and local governmental entities that provide bus service
  • Eligible contractors - Eligible contractors are for-profit, not-for-profit, or nonprofit entities
  • Nonprofit school transportation associations
  • Indian tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools

Click here for full eligibility requirements.

To process and application click here.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰