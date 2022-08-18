City to protect low income residents from landlord discrimination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the housing market gets tighter in Tucson, the City says fewer landlords want to accept low-income tenants. Specifically, those with federal housing assistance.

“That just means there are fewer units for people to be able to utilize and it's tragic," said Jean Fedigan, CEO of Sister Jose Women’s Center. "Because what happens then, is they’re on the street.”

Fedigan says she’s been working with more homeless older adults this past year than ever before. She says 28% of women at her shelter are over the age of 70. Landlords rejected many of their applications because they were on social security, and qualified for housing vouchers.

“We have a growing homeless population because we are unable to provide housing,” Fedigan said.

Tucson Housing and Community Development says around 90 properties stopped accepting housing vouchers this year. Now, there are only around 2,000 left.

“One of our biggest challenges is getting more landlords in the housing choice voucher program,” said Ernesto Portillo with Tucson Housing and Community Development.

But this all could soon change. The City is looking to make it illegal for a landlord to reject someone’s rental application solely because of their source of income. This would give more options to low-income renters in need of housing.

"We’re saying you need to have another reason for not extending somebody’s lease other than ‘I don’t want to participate in your housing choice voucher program, I don’t want to take someone on social security,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 City Council member.

Landlords complain that it’s difficult to work with low income renters because the City takes too long to pay housing assistance and to finish inspections. The city says it’s making its voucher program more efficient, so landlords won’t have to wait.

“We have improved that and we’re encouraging more property owners to give more families, more individuals opportunities to live in a safe and secure home,” Portillo said.

The City Council will vote on this ordinance at the beginning of September.