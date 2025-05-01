City to host town hall Thursday for potential agreement between Tucson and TEP

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents can help shape the Energy Cooperation Agreement between Tucson Electric Power and the city of Tucson at a town hall Thursday, May 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Central Training Center, 300 S. Fire Central Place, Room 121.

Billed as an 'Energy Future Townhall,' the city says Tucsonans will have an opportunity at this time to learn more about clean energy efforts in the city and provide input on the future of Tucson's clean energy.

Those interested in attending should register at the city's website.

Last week, the mayor and City Council voted unanimously to put a “placeholder” on the November ballot to renew the city’s 25-year franchise agreement with TEP. While they are still reviewing the final ballot wording, which must be approved by July 1, the city says it will largely reflect the current agreement.

The city of Tucson has already hosted three community town halls on April 2, 4 and 7, along with a virtual meeting Wednesday, to gather public input on priorities for the agreement.