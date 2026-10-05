City to host Household Hazardous Waste collection event at Rodeo Grounds

Tucson residents looking to dispose of any hazardous materials can do so this Saturday at the city’s monthly Household Hazardous Waste collection event.

The city’s Environmental Services Department hosts the event on the second Saturday of every month. For this month, the event will be held Oct. 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rodeo Grounds (4823 S. 6th Ave.; enter on 3rd Ave.).

According to the city, residents can “drop off HHW, electronic waste (E-waste), recyclables, and glass bottles and jars at no charge. Unknown chemicals will not be accepted.”

The city noted the program is free for Tucson residents; those who reside in Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County will have to pay a $15 fee.

Click here for the full list of items accepted/not accepted through the HHW program.

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Tucson residents can drop off hazardous materials at the Los Reales Sustainability Campus (5300 E. Los Reales Rd.) from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. However, officials said the Los Reales drop-off location will not be open on the second Saturday of each month.

Drop-offs at Los Reales are free for Tucson residents; Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County residents will be charged $15 to drop off.

For more information on the city's HHW program, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Environmental-Services/Household-Hazardous-Waste.